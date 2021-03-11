Sreekaram blends message with commercial elements: Sharwanand

Actor Sharwanand has four films in his deck for release this year, and the first among them to be in cinemas is Sreekaram. The film will open in theatres on March 11. It also marks the feature directorial debut of Kishor Reddy and stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the heroine. Rao Ramesh, Naresh VK, and Sai Kumar are portraying other pivotal roles.

Sreekaram deals with the theme of educated youth taking farming as their profession. While interacting with the media recently, Sharwanand said that the movie’s plot blends in with the commercial elements of cinema and a social message pretty well. He also felt doing this film was his responsibility. Here are more excerpts from the conversation.

What grabbed your attention in the story of Sreekaram?

Sreekaram discusses the point of why the children of farmers are not choosing farming as their profession. The film also forefronts the concepts of the socialist formula of farming and integrated farming for self-sustainability.

Did the film’s team succeed in bringing up a thin idea related to farming into a feature film?

It is quite a tough task to make a social drama blending a message with commercial elements. In my view, conveying a message on a serious note won’t work in a proper way. So, the inclusion of entertaining elements is a must thing for a film like Sreekaram. Using commercial aspects, the movie narrates a love story of father and son.



What is your character in the movie about?

My character in the movie strongly believes in becoming a farmer from childhood. The film is all about his journey of becoming a farmer from being a software employee.

Soldiers and farmers are the real heroes of our country. Even soldiers need the farmers for food creation. Farming is a huge responsibility, and that is why we need to respect the farmers. I signed this film as a mark of responsibility and respect towards the farmers and agriculture.



Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, one of my upcoming projects, is a fun film. It is going to be a tribute to women. Maha Samudram with director Ajay Bhupathi is progressing at a brisk pace. Sixty percent of the film’s shoot has already been completed. The Telugu title for my movie with Dream Warrior Pictures is yet to be finalised.