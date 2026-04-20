South Indian film producers unite against OTT window pressure, form new industry body

Film producers from four South Indian states have formally launched a new association to collectively address growing disputes over OTT release windows and theatrical terms, warning that unilateral decisions by other industry stakeholders will no longer be accepted.

Producers’ groups and guilds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala came together to form the South Indian Film Producers Association, or SIFPA. In order to address the ongoing impasse over streaming release deadlines, the body has also established a steering group to coordinate across the four industries.

The trigger for all of this was a specific and contentious demand: that producers sign a commitment agreeing to an eight-week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on streaming platforms. Certain associations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly begun restricting the release of films for producers who refused to sign on to this condition