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South Indian film producers unite against OTT window pressure, form new industry body
Film producers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have come together to form SIFPA, after growing frustration over attempts to enforce an eight-week OTT release window.
Film producers from four South Indian states have formally launched a new association to collectively address growing disputes over OTT release windows and theatrical terms, warning that unilateral decisions by other industry stakeholders will no longer be accepted.
Producers’ groups and guilds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala came together to form the South Indian Film Producers Association, or SIFPA. In order to address the ongoing impasse over streaming release deadlines, the body has also established a steering group to coordinate across the four industries.
The trigger for all of this was a specific and contentious demand: that producers sign a commitment agreeing to an eight-week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on streaming platforms. Certain associations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly begun restricting the release of films for producers who refused to sign on to this condition
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Why producers are pushing back
An eight-week theatrical window, if mandated without the producer’s agreement, takes away the flexibility to negotiate OTT deals on their own terms. A producer whose film underperforms in cinemas would be at the losing end of the bargain. A forced waiting period can hurt negotiations, reduce the platform’s interest, and ultimately cost the producer money they may not be in a position to lose.
Theatre owners and exhibitors see it differently. They argue that if films show up on OTT platforms too quickly, audiences will simply wait at home rather than buy tickets. From their perspective, an eight-week window is a basic protection for the theatrical business model, which has already taken a battering in recent years.
What SIFPA actually does
The assembly unanimously condemned any decisions taken by other stakeholders regarding theatrical terms or the eight-week OTT window without mutual consultation with producers. The concern: the existing filmmaking ecosystem supports thousands of livelihoods, and sudden changes imposed without discussion can create chaos for projects at various stages of production.
The formation of SIFPA brings together producers from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam industries under one platform. Representatives at the meeting stressed that the producer, as the primary risk-taker in the industry, must remain a sovereign stakeholder in all decision-making processes. The move is being seen as a direct response to attempts by other industry bodies to impose conditions on producers without going through a proper consultation process.
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Producers have been advised to continue with their current processes of filmmaking, sale of rights, and release schedules on their own terms, without any conditions or controls imposed by any outside association.
On the specific question of OTT windows, producers have been instructed not to issue any letters of commitment regarding OTT release windows to any association or sector at this stage. Any decision on OTT terms must be arrived at through collective consultation among all producers to ensure the financial viability of the production sector.
What the steering committee will do
A high-level steering committee has been formed as part of SIFPA’s launch, with representatives drawn from each of the four South Indian language film industries. The committee has been set up to oversee immediate challenges facing the industry and to facilitate frequent coordination among producers across all four industries. The steering committee will meet regularly to ensure that producers continue to have a meaningful say in decisions that affect them.
The association was formed with the backing of the Telugu Film Producers Council, the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association, the Kerala Film Producers Association, and other producer bodies.
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