South film industry was neglected: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana writes to PM Modi

Tollywood movie star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana expressed her regrets about the absence of representatives from the south Indian film industry at the recent event, which was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She posted her concerns on her social media handles and said she was hurt as she felt that the south Indian film industry was neglected. “Dearest @narendramodi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it’s taken in the right spirit. Jai Hind,” she wrote.

Upasana is an entrepreneur from the family that owns Apollo Hospitals group. She is the founder of Apollo Life and the Editor-In-Chief of B Positive, which is a health and lifestyle magazine.

The PM hosted the who’s who of the Bollywood at his official residence in New Delhi to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He spoke with the celebrities and suggested that the film industry should actively spread the teachings of Gandhi through their films. A short video featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others to mark the Mahatma’s birth anniversary was also released. The video was directed by Bollywood’s hit filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.