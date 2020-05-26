South Cinema news on May 26

The post-production of Allari Naresh film Nandi has begun. (Photo: PR Handout) The post-production of Allari Naresh film Nandi has begun. (Photo: PR Handout)

It has been a rough few months since the outbreak of the coronavirus threw a wrench in the normal functioning of life and business. The film industry, which majorly depends on movie theaters to survive, is staring into a void of uncertainty. A paradigm shift is expected to be caused by the virus in the Indian film industry in terms of how films are made and released.

The traditional distributional chain and multiplexes have already started feeling the heat with the loss of the entire summer season. Summer is an important season from the business standpoint as the footprints across cinema halls receive a big boost. Due to the dry spell at the box office, the Tamil film industry alone roughly incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore in the last few months. To add to the worries of the exhibitors, some of the high-profile films have decided to take the OTT route.

How is industry preparing itself to resume its business even as the challenges from the COVID crisis are far from over?

Below you will find all the latest updates of the south Indian film industry, including news, gossip, celebrity social media updates and more.