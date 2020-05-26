South Cinema news on May 26

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Updated: May 26, 2020 4:52:06 pm
Allari Naresh The post-production of Allari Naresh film Nandi has begun. (Photo: PR Handout)

It has been a rough few months since the outbreak of the coronavirus threw a wrench in the normal functioning of life and business. The film industry, which majorly depends on movie theaters to survive, is staring into a void of uncertainty. A paradigm shift is expected to be caused by the virus in the Indian film industry in terms of how films are made and released.

The traditional distributional chain and multiplexes have already started feeling the heat with the loss of the entire summer season. Summer is an important season from the business standpoint as the footprints across cinema halls receive a big boost. Due to the dry spell at the box office, the Tamil film industry alone roughly incurred a loss of Rs 500 crore in the last few months. To add to the worries of the exhibitors, some of the high-profile films have decided to take the OTT route.

How is industry preparing itself to resume its business even as the challenges from the COVID crisis are far from over?

Below you will find all the latest updates of the south Indian film industry, including news, gossip, celebrity social media updates and more.

16:28 (IST)26 May 2020
Telangana cinematography minister's gesture for 14,000 daily wage workers

Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is all set to distribute groceries to 14,000 cine daily wage earners through his Talasani Trust. This initiative was planned after Talasani held discussions with Telugu film industry bigwigs about the lockdown.

16:26 (IST)26 May 2020
Allari Naresh starrer Naandhi begins post-production

The team of Telugu film Naandhi has started post-production of the project. Some actors have started dubbing for their respective roles.

Directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala, Naandhi stars Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Harish Uttaman, Priyadarshi and Praveen. Satish Vegesna is producing the actioner under the SV2 Entertainment banner.

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyothika, R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29.

