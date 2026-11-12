Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography to be turned into film, says Telangana Congress; Rs 2 cr pledged

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Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President T Jagga Reddy has announced plans to produce a Telugu feature film based on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The announcement was made during a party workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, reported ANI.
Jagga Reddy called on Congress leaders and cadres from the Sangareddy constituency to come forward as contributors toward the film’s production. In response, constituency Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 2 crore as an initial contribution.
To oversee the project, Jagga Reddy proposed the formation of a 50-member committee. Addressing party workers, he compared the financial contribution to election spending. “You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let’s mobilise the budget and select a good director,” he said.
Also Read: ‘Felt shaken and worried’: Sonia Gandhi’s account of her battle with cancer
Jagga Reddy said that once the groundwork was in place, the party would invite Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to formally launch the film’s shooting. “We are planning to order copies of Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography for distribution among party workers,” he announced.
What the film will cover
According to Jagga Reddy, the film will trace multiple phases of Sonia Gandhi’s life, from her role as Indira Gandhi’s daughter-in-law and Rajiv Gandhi’s wife to her years as a mother raising Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi after the assassinations of both Indira Gandhi (1984) and Rajiv Gandhi (1991).
The film is intended to depict the personal tragedies the family endured, the hardships Sonia Gandhi faced in the aftermath and her eventual entry into active politics. Jagga Reddy described her journey as one shaped by resilience rather than ambition, noting that she had never sought the post of Prime Minister for herself.
He recalled that after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991, when PV Narasimha Rao became Prime Minister, Sonia Gandhi did not make any attempt to claim the position. He also pointed to the period after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power in 2004, when Congress leaders urged her to take the post and she declined, choosing instead to make Manmohan Singh the Prime Minister. Jagga Reddy described that decision as a historic moment in her political career.
In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began.
Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf
— Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026
He also credited Sonia Gandhi, along with Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, with shaping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
Jagga Reddy added, “People across the country wished to see a Prime Minister from the Gandhi family again. Sonia Gandhi herself wanted to see Rahul Gandhi in the role,”
Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was published recently and has drawn both attention and controversy for its account of her personal and political life in India.