Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography to be turned into film, says Telangana Congress; Rs 2 cr pledged

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President T Jagga Reddy has announced plans to produce a Telugu feature film based on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The announcement was made during a party workers’ meeting in Sangareddy, reported ANI.

Jagga Reddy called on Congress leaders and cadres from the Sangareddy constituency to come forward as contributors toward the film’s production. In response, constituency Congress convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 2 crore as an initial contribution.

To oversee the project, Jagga Reddy proposed the formation of a 50-member committee. Addressing party workers, he compared the financial contribution to election spending. “You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let’s mobilise the budget and select a good director,” he said.