Solo Brathuke So Better can be watched with family and friends: Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better (SBSB) has become the first Telugu film to release in cinema halls post the lockdown. Though the circumstances seem grim, Dharam Tej is quite confident that his new release will give the much-needed boost to the Telugu film industry that is struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

Here are excerpts from Sai Dharam Tej’s interaction with the media.

Tell us about Solo Brathuke So Better.

The film tells us that our freedom and happiness lie in our hands and we should utilize them properly.

Does your character Virat follow the same philosophy?

On some level, Virat does believe that our freedom lies in our hands. How strongly he follows his philosophy, what kind of struggles he faces due to it, and how he overcomes them form the crux of the story.

When made you say yes to Solo Brathuke So Better?

Solo Brathuke So Better provides the perspectives of the youth and parents towards marriage. Director Subbu blended both the elements well.

Solo Brathuke So Better is the first Telugu film to release in theatres post the lockdown. Do you feel it is a safe in terms of commercial viability?

We are very confident about the film’s content. During the lockdown, we saw the release of some thrillers but not a proper Telugu entertainer such as Solo Brathuke So Better. It is a film which can be watched with family and friends, obeying the social distancing norms.

As an actor and a part of the Telugu film industry, my responsibility towards cinema has increased. We are trying our best to make this film reach the audience in a big way.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Presently, I am doing a film with director Deva Katta. I am also working on a mystical thriller.