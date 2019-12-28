Software Sudheer first reviews: Sudigali Sudheer starrer receives mixed response

Software Sudheer has received mixed response. Software Sudheer has received mixed response.

The first reviews of Telugu film Software Sudheer are out. The P Rajasekhar Reddy directorial has evoked mixed critical reception. The movie stars Sudigali Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishna, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Indraja and others.

The Times of India film critic Thadhagath Pathi gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “If you think the first half has topped in absurdity, the second half proves you wrong and goes even further. Rajasekhar tries hard to maintain a twist till the end, but it falls flat. He also tries to bring in some agricultural drama at the end which doesn’t work with the rest of the mess. The best part of the film is when the ‘The End’ card rolls and you can finally walk out of it.”

Tollywood.net’s Murali Ravi wrote, “Software Sudheer is a decent watch with its interesting storyline and Sudheer’s performance. A one time watch.”

123Telugu.com’s review reads, “Software Sudheer is a good launchpad for Sudigali Sudheer, and he proves his mettle as a solo hero with his impressive dance and performance. The first half of the film is good, but things fall flat in the second half.”

