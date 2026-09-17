‘Environment felt deeply judgemental’: Sobhita Dhulipala explains why she moved away from Vizag

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently commented on a social media influencer’s post, who spoke about how people from the Telugu community don’t offer each other any support. Sobhita agreed with the influencer’s thoughts and said that she left her home state at the age of 16 because she found the environment around her “deeply resistant and judgemental” toward anyone who dared to pursue unconventional ambitions.

The comments were made in the form of an Instagram reply to a video posted by Hyderabad-based influencer Ahalya, who had argued that Telugu people are among the least supportive communities when it comes to backing their own people. In her video, Ahalya said that when someone from the community starts a new business, opens a restaurant or tries something different, the instinct is not to ask how they can help but to question what is so special about it. She pointed out that while Telugu people take pride in their films, culture and heritage, they rarely extend that pride to individuals within the community who are trying to build something new.