scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Snoop Dogg shares viral video of girl grooving to Pushpa song Saami, Rashmika Mandanna reacts: ‘Love it’

Rasmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit upon its release last year.

snoop doggSnoop Dogg shared the cute video. (Photo: Snoop/Instagram, AP)

American rapper Snoop Dogg recently surprised his desi fans when he decided to share an adorable video of a little Nepali girl dancing to Pushpa track “Saami,” which features Rashmika Mandanna. While the clip was shared without any caption, Rashmika responded to the video by writing in the comments section, “Love it” along with fire and laughing emojis.

Apart from Rashmika, there were other people who rushed to comment under the video. One user wrote, “Lil mama got moves.” Another commented, “Friday mood.” Yet another Snoop fan was just happy that the cute video had caught the rapper’s attention as they wrote, “Never imagined she’d make it to your post. Well Hi from Nepal.”

Also Read |Rishab Shetty says Kantara shouldn’t be remade in Hindi: ‘To play such characters you have to believe…’

In the small clip, the girl, dressed in her school uniform, is seen grooving to “Saami Saami” filmed on Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika. The song has been crooned by Mounika Yadav, while the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Pushpa: The Rise was a big hit when it released last year, and won acclaim for its performances, music and visual style. Apparently made on a budget of around Rs 170 crore, the film managed to mint an impressive amount of over Rs 355 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Apart from Rashmika, the film starred Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar had given the movie a three-star rating, and called the feature ‘a sprawling battle of egos.’ Rashmika was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. She also has Pushpa 2: The Rule and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in her kitty.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 10:46:58 am
Next Story

Angry Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pen notes as fan shares video of his hotel room: ‘Absolute disgrace, violation of a human being’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement