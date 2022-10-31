Snoop Dogg shares viral video of girl grooving to Pushpa song Saami, Rashmika Mandanna reacts: ‘Love it’

American rapper Snoop Dogg recently surprised his desi fans when he decided to share an adorable video of a little Nepali girl dancing to Pushpa track “Saami,” which features Rashmika Mandanna. While the clip was shared without any caption, Rashmika responded to the video by writing in the comments section, “Love it” along with fire and laughing emojis.

Apart from Rashmika, there were other people who rushed to comment under the video. One user wrote, “Lil mama got moves.” Another commented, “Friday mood.” Yet another Snoop fan was just happy that the cute video had caught the rapper’s attention as they wrote, “Never imagined she’d make it to your post. Well Hi from Nepal.”

In the small clip, the girl, dressed in her school uniform, is seen grooving to “Saami Saami” filmed on Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika. The song has been crooned by Mounika Yadav, while the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa: The Rise was a big hit when it released last year, and won acclaim for its performances, music and visual style. Apparently made on a budget of around Rs 170 crore, the film managed to mint an impressive amount of over Rs 355 crore.

Apart from Rashmika, the film starred Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Indianexpress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar had given the movie a three-star rating, and called the feature ‘a sprawling battle of egos.’ Rashmika was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye. She also has Pushpa 2: The Rule and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in her kitty.