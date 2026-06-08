Slumdog teaser: Vijay Sethupathi issues a chilling warning in Puri Jagannadh’s next

The teaser for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Slumdog 33 Temple Road was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The intriguing teaser, which features Sethupathi in his most intense avatar yet, has created excitement among fans.

The teaser opens with Vijay Sethupathi’s character warning those who exploit people like him, “Our lives are spent seeking shelter under trees when it rains. If you play games with lives like ours, why would we spare you?” The clip repeatedly hints at a mystery surrounding his rugged character. Sethupathi is also seen portraying a visually impaired man, adding to the intrigue.

Samyuktha plays the female lead in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, while Tabu appears as a police officer and Duniya Vijay takes on the role of the antagonist.