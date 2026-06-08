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Slumdog teaser: Vijay Sethupathi issues a chilling warning in Puri Jagannadh’s next
Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog 33 Temple Road stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samyuktha, Tabu appears, Duniya Vijay, Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh and Brahmaji in key roles.
The teaser for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Slumdog 33 Temple Road was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The intriguing teaser, which features Sethupathi in his most intense avatar yet, has created excitement among fans.
The teaser opens with Vijay Sethupathi’s character warning those who exploit people like him, “Our lives are spent seeking shelter under trees when it rains. If you play games with lives like ours, why would we spare you?” The clip repeatedly hints at a mystery surrounding his rugged character. Sethupathi is also seen portraying a visually impaired man, adding to the intrigue.
Samyuktha plays the female lead in the Puri Jagannadh directorial, while Tabu appears as a police officer and Duniya Vijay takes on the role of the antagonist.
The teaser suggests that Slumdog 33 Temple Road will be an action-packed entertainer, similar to Puri Jagannadh’s biggest hit Pokiri.
Talking about Vijay Sethupathi at the teaser launch of Slumdog 33 Temple Road, Puri Jagannadh said, “Seriously, love you, sir. Having an actor of that calibre trust my story and sign this movie means a lot to me. What impressed me is his simplicity. Very grounded. Whenever he comes to the set, he is like a newcomer. Even if you observe him closely, you won’t find any arrogance in his acting, not even in a single frame. This quality is amazing, sir. It’s truly inspiring. Love you. In this film, you will see a powerful and unique Vijay Sethupathi.”
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Slumdog 33 Temple Road also stars Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh and Brahmaji in key roles. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures, the film is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
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