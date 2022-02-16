Six superhit Telugu songs of Bappi Lahiri

Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69.

Bappi da is best known for popularizing synthesized disco music in Indian films. Besides his work in the Hindi film industry, the music composer-singer also successfully carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with chartbusters in the 1980s and 1990s. Interestingly, he composed music for all the A-list actors of Telugu cinema of that period. His songs for Chiranjeevi movies, in particular, were instant hits. His last song in Telugu was “Rum Pum Bum” in Disco Raja (2020).

Paying tribute to Bappi Lahiri, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me, which contributed immensely to my films’ popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life, which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear.”

Here’s looking back at some of Bappi Da’s superhit Telugu compositions:

Akasamlo Oka Tara from Simhasanam (1986)

Crooned by Rajsitaram and P Susheela, this Bappi Lahiri song has achieved cult status over the years.

One Two Three Four from State Rowdy (1989)

“One Two Three Four” from Chiranjeevi-starrer State Rowdy is a dance number and popularized breakdance among the Telugu audience. This song made good use of Chiranjeevi’s dancing skills.

Vaana Vaana Velluvaye from Gang Leader (1991)

The album of Chiranjeevi-starrer Gang Leader is an all-time superhit. Besides elevating the movie as a whole, Bappi Lahiri’s songs became the talk of the town. While “Papa Rita” is as a foot-tapping number, “Vaana Vaana Velluvaye” remains one of the best Indian rain dance numbers.

Boyavani Vetuku from Rowdy Gaari Pellam (1991)

The songs in Mohan Babu movies with KJ Yesudas’s voice have a separate fan base. Bappi Lahiri’s tune for Gurucharan penned song “Boyavani Vetuku” left many emotional.

Chiluka Kshemama from Rowdy Alludu (1991)

With Rowdy Alludu, Bappi Lahiri delivered a superhit and varied album for Chiranjeevi. “Chiluka Kshemama” is considered one of the most melodic duets composed by Bappi.

Dikki Dikki from Rowdy Inspector (1992)

This album for the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer is known for Bappi’s peppy numbers. All songs in the movie were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra, with “Dikki Dikki” becoming popular among music lovers of the ‘90s.