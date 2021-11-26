Choreographer Siva Shankar remains critical, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi, Soon Sood provide financial help

Veteran choreographer Siva Shankar’s health condition remains critical as he continues to be treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was tested positive for Covid-19 recently and he has been in ICU since.

Siva Shankar’s eldest son has also tested positive for coronavirus and he is also under treatment in the ICU. The mounting hospital bills are adding to the woes of Siva Shankar’s family. According to reports, the family is incurring over Rs 1 lakh per day in treatment expenses.

After the news about Siva Shankar’s health and the financial condition got out, many noted members of the Telugu film fraternity launched a campaign on social media to raise funds for his treatment.

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush is said to have donated a significant amount to foot the hospital bills of Siva Shankar. It is worth noting that Siva Shankar was the choreographer of the blockbuster song “Manmadha Raasa” from the 2003 film Thiruda Thirudi. The dance performance of Dhanush and Chaya Singh was a huge hit with the audience. And the success of the song was also instrumental in establishing Dhanush as a promising talent in the Tamil film industry.

Iam already in touch with the family,

Will try my best to save his life 🙏 https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

Spoke with #AIG hospital and they assured the best care to SivaShankar Master. They are extending the best possible help and His son Mr. Ajay is also briefed. All we need now is our prayers for Master. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 26, 2021

Besides Dhanush, actor Sonu Sood, who gained a massive reputation for his philanthropic work during the pandemic, has also promised to help Siva Shankar.

“I am already in touch with the family. Will try my best to save his life (sic),” Sood wrote in response to a tweet seeking help for Siva Shankar.

On Friday, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi handed a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Siva Shankar’s younger son Ajay Krishna.

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who is also the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), said he was in touch with Siva Shankar’s family. “Spoke with #AIG hospital and they assured the best care to SivaShankar Master. They are extending the best possible help and His son Mr. Ajay is also briefed. All we need now is our prayers for Master,” he tweeted on Friday.