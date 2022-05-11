Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu her ‘best friend’, shares she wants to become an actor

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara took the internet by storm with her moves in the promotional video of Sarkaru Vaari Paata song “Penny”. In an interview with TV9, Sitara revealed how she was comfortable on the film’s sets. Talking about the shoot of the song, Sitara said she was initially nervous, but after the first two takes, she was comfortable. While the song was choreographed by Sekhar master, Sitara practiced the steps with Anee master. She said she found the rhythm of the song very catchy.

As the conversation continued, Sitara admitted she wants to become an actor. The star kid revealed that she even requested her father Mahesh Babu to add her in the original “Penny” song, but he refused. “I asked him to add me in the actual Penny song but he said it is already shot. I tried my best,” Sitara said. She also said she wanted to star in her father’s film after her brother made his silver screen debut in Mahesh Babu’s film 1: Nenokkadine.

Furthermore, Sitara opened up on Mahesh Babu’s co-stars. Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sitara recalled the time she spent with the actor on the sets of Dookudu. “Sam aunty has been like my best friend. Every time I would go on sets, she would play with me. It was so fun. She is awesome,” she said. Sitara added she finds Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekkevaru co-star Rashmika “very pretty” and “such a kind person”.

On a concluding note, Sitara said she is now looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Parasuram directorial will release on May 12.