Sita trailer: Kajal Aggarwal is a money-minded businesswoman in Teja’s next

The trailer of Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Srinivas starrer Sita is out. The film is written and directed by Teja of Nena Raju Nene Mantri fame.

Sita (Kajal Aggarwal) is a ruthless but successful businesswoman. She claims to care only about money. In the trailer, there are several references to Goddess Sita and her story arcs with Ram and Ravan. Bellamkonda Srinivas plays a happy-go-lucky, carefree guy who displays almost superhuman strength. Sonu Sood is the quintessential Tollywood villain, who might be the “Ravan” of this film. He is seen constantly vying for Sita and her money.

The movie seems to have all the ingredients of a standard Telugu fare. In the one and a half minute trailer, there are many crass jokes and scary men who only seem to want to bed the heroine. Whether this formula will work with the audience remains to be seen.

Sita is bankrolled by Ramabrammam Sunkara. Kajal Aggarwal previously shared screen space with Bellamkonda Srinivas in the box office dud, Kavacham. Sita will be their second outing together.

Apart from Sita, Kajal is also awaiting the release of the Jayam Ravi-starrer Comali and Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Queen. She has also been roped in as the leading lady of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.