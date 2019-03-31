Sita Teaser: Kajal Aggarwal-Sai Bellamkonda’s film is a good vs evil story with a twist

Teja directorial Sita’s teaser released on Sunday. The film that stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Bellamkonda in the lead brings a fresh perspective to the age-old good vs evil tale.

Kajal plays the titular role but she possesses no characteristics that one usually associates with the mythological character Sita from Ramayana. In fact, we hear a woman’s voice calling her Surpanakha instead in the clip. Kajal plays a businesswoman who does not believe in commitment but is adamant about getting her work done by any means.

In the first few seconds of the teaser, we get to know that both Kajal and Sonu Sood want to set up some business in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad by replacing houses of the commoners. Soon, we see her teaming up with Sonu Sood, who plays the villain in the film.

And as every ‘bad’ tale has a hero to make everything right, this movie finds its protector in Sai Bellamkonda. Sai plays Raghu Ram whose uncle has given him the responsibility to look after Kajal. He is Kajal’s bodyguard and is seen as a righteous being in the promo. However, towards the end of the teaser, we see Kajal spilling a cup of tea on his face and asking him to die. Now, will the film end up like Sai’s other films where he eventually wins over a girl’s heart or will we get to see Kajal’s another facet as an actor? Only time will tell.

Produced by Ramabrammam Sunkara under the banner of Ramabrammam Sunkara, Sita will release on April 9.