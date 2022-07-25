Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises his ‘last romantic movie’ will be ‘epic’

July 25, 2022 2:23:15 pm
The trailer of upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam was released on Monday. The movie, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Judging from the trailer, it seems the director’s main aim was to put together a bunch of good-looking people in a film and then set the narrative against romantic weather. And the trailer suggests he has achieved it to some extent. The trailer begins with Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen setting off on a personal mission to deliver a letter to a woman named Sita. And yes you may have guessed it, the letter is from Ram. They seemed to have been lovers about 20 years ago. Afreen finds herself in a maze when she can’t find out the whereabouts of Sita. So she decides to first find Ram. And her search for the lost love seems to open a can of worms, bringing out old flames and wounds to the fore. The narrative seems to span across Kashmir to Kanyakumari as the hero is a soldier with the heart of a poet.
“I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages,” Dulquer said at the trailer launch event.
Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. The film is due in cinemas on August 5.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Latest News
Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises his ‘last romantic movie’ will be ‘epic’
Explained Live: Why monkeypox is spreading, the nationalisation of banks, and why Myanmar executed 4 dissidents
Tejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video
How ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour underwent extreme ‘physical transformation’ for his role
It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula
WhatsApp working on ‘kept messages’ feature to allow users to keep disappearing messages
Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh being trolled for racy photoshoot: ‘We should only give him love’
Gold Silver Rate Today(25 July): Gold slips Rs 13/10 gms, silver crashes Rs 607/kg
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
UDAN beneficiaries cross 1 crore mark: Govt
Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey reunite for Discovery Plus docu-series Secrets of the Kohinoor
Bob Rafelson, New Hollywood era director, dies at 89