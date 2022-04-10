Sita Ramam glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna’s Afreen is on a mission to make Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur win

After introducing the audience to the characters of Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur from his upcoming film, director Hanu Raghavapudi and his production team have announced the film’s title. On the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, Rashmika took to her Twitter account to share a video, which gives an idea of what the film is going to be about. Titled Sita Ramam, the story of Hanu Raghavapudi directorial revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively.

The 45 seconds video begins with Rashmika taking over the screen. The audience hears a voiceover that suggests that Rashmika’s character Afreen has to make sure that Ram and Sita win the war. “This is a war that a soldier has assigned to his enemy. In this war, you have to make sure that Ram and Sita win,” the voiceover says. And as soon as Rashmika asks who are Ram and Sita, we are introduced to Dulquer and Mrunal.

ALSO READ | Rise of Rashmika Mandanna: How Pushpa made her a popular name across the country

This is not the first time that the makers have revealed the characters. Last year, on Dulquer’s birthday, the director shared a poster and a making video of his character. So far, we knew that Dulquer and Mrunal play lovers. However, Rashmika’s role is the one that is yet to be decoded. Her hijab-clad character was introduced on her birthday earlier this month. Dulquer, calling the film “one of the most beautiful tales ever”, said he is glad that Rashmika is a “part of this film and bringing your joie de vivre to it.”

It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan wrapped up his first Raj and DK project, Guns & Gulaabs. Rashmika, who is basking in the success of Pushpa The Rise, has joined Vijay’s upcoming film. Mrunal, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor.