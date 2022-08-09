Sita Ramam box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur film is on a roll

August 9, 2022 2:10:40 pm
Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s period romance drama Sita Ramam had an excellent first weekend with a staggering Rs 25 crore collection at the global box office. According to the makers, the movie remained rock steady at the ticket windows on Monday, promising decent collections. It is said that the positive word of mouth worked in favor of the film resulting in high number of footfalls for the evening and night shows in most centers. The Muharram holiday is expected to boost the collections of the movie.
At the US box office, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is registering good numbers. The movie is nearing the $700K mark.
Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam marked the Tollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur. The film received mixed reviews upon release.
In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced. The back and forth conversation between the two wide-eyed young people is naive, uninteresting and feels overly stretched.”
