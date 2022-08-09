scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Sita Ramam box office collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur film is on a roll

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth and Tharun Bhascker among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 9, 2022 2:10:40 pm
Sita RamamA poster of Sita Ramam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s period romance drama Sita Ramam had an excellent first weekend with a staggering Rs 25 crore collection at the global box office. According to the makers, the movie remained rock steady at the ticket windows on Monday, promising decent collections. It is said that the positive word of mouth worked in favor of the film resulting in high number of footfalls for the evening and night shows in most centers. The Muharram holiday is expected to boost the collections of the movie.

At the US box office, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is registering good numbers. The movie is nearing the $700K mark.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam marked the Tollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In his review, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar wrote, “Hanu weaves the narrative around a beautiful message of the shared history of love, peace and brotherhood. But, the theme that was supposed to be the film’s biggest strength becomes its glaring weakness: romance. The way the romance develops between Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita (Mrunal Thakur) feels forced. The back and forth conversation between the two wide-eyed young people is naive, uninteresting and feels overly stretched.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:10:40 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet isn't the first; several cases of two-man, even o...
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?
Explained

Trump says FBI raided his Florida home. What legal woes does he face?

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

I could never use the word 'challenging' to describe my journey: Navya Naveli Nanda

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

How much did Vikrant Rona really make at the box office? Here’s a reality check

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is ‘now filming’: Details about film on Sam Manekshaw’s life
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement