Sita movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Fans praise Kajal Aggarwal’s film
Sita movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Sita starring Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Srinivas, Sonu Sood and Mannara Chopra.
Director Teja’s latest film Sita releases today. The Telugu film, starring Kajal Aggarwal as a money-minded businesswoman, has left viewers impressed and excited ever since its trailer released recently. Apart from Kajal, Sita also stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, Sonu Sood and Mannara Chopra. It has been bankrolled by Ramabrammam Sunkara.
Sita seems to have all the ingredients of a standard Telugu fare. Its trailer showed Sita (Kajal) as a ruthless but successful businesswoman who cares only about money. The film seems to have several references to Goddess Sita and her story arcs with Ram and Ravan, a hint of which we saw in the trailer too.
Bellamkonda Srinivas plays a happy-go-lucky, carefree guy who displays almost superhuman strength. Sonu Sood is the quintessential Tollywood villain, who might be the “Ravan” of this film. He is seen constantly vying for Sita and her money.
Kajal had recently said that the female-centric thriller provided her with a good scope for performance. The film marks her third collaboration with director Teja and her second film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. She had previously shared screen space with him in the box office dud Kavacham.
Apart from Sita, Kajal is also awaiting the release of the Jayam Ravi-starrer Comali and Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Queen. She has also been roped in as the leading lady of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.
Kajal Aggarwal's best performance?
@Sahasrahere tweeted, "@MsKajalAggarwal watched #Sita. It's ur career best performance! Ultra glamorous ! U proved again kajuu! Noo words! U lived in the role! Amazing performance! Really noo words I say! Waiting for more n more performances like this! U stealed the show!. Love you kaju❤"
Fans pin hope on Kajal Aggarwal
@PavanSurvi shared on Twitter, "#Sita is referred mostly in our daily lives to women in India as an example for many things,but this one seems to challenge those notions with Kajal in a bold avatar.Not really hyped up but want a good escape from routine& good movie on this Friday. Hoping it would be"
On the fence about watching Sita? Check out the trailer of Kajal Aggarwal's film
'Sita gave me the satisfaction of doing a good film'
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas said, "Sita gave me the satisfaction of doing a good film. As an actor, I am completely satisfied. It gave me the scope to showcase different variations in my acting. I am feeling lucky to have got this character."
Sita arrives, says Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal posted on Twitter, "#SitaARRIVES Enjoy the movie at your nearest theaters! #SITA @tejagaru @BSaiSreenivas @SonuSood @memannara @anuprubens @AKentsOfficial @AnilSunkara1 @kishore_Atv @AbhishekOfficl"
Talking about her character, Kajal Aggarwal said, "The fact that I am getting to do something out of the box. I am playing several shades in the film. It is a whole graph. And it is an evolution of my character. My character in the movie is a complicated one with twists and turns. It was very exciting for me to portray, and as an actor, learn and grow in different ways. You know, as an actor, we all want to do things which are different. We don’t want to keep doing the same thing again and again. It gave me the scope to be able to understand for myself, what I can experiment with. And what I would like to do more of."
Kajal also refuted the fact that Sita has any mythological connotation. She said, "I like mythological stories very much. But, this film has no connection to mythology. This is more about relationships, drive and ambition. It is about each person wanting to make it really big in their lives. And, what is the priority for each person? For some people, they want to just get married and settle down. But for others, they want to make it big in their life. So, I think Sita is a representation of today’s girl and about how she wants to work hard and achieve her goals. She is not some villain, and she is not a Kaliyug Sita. Sita is just a very driven and motivated person. She is ambitious and wants to fulfill her dreams."
