Sita movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Fans praise Kajal Aggarwal’s film

Director Teja’s latest film Sita releases today. The Telugu film, starring Kajal Aggarwal as a money-minded businesswoman, has left viewers impressed and excited ever since its trailer released recently. Apart from Kajal, Sita also stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, Sonu Sood and Mannara Chopra. It has been bankrolled by Ramabrammam Sunkara.

Sita seems to have all the ingredients of a standard Telugu fare. Its trailer showed Sita (Kajal) as a ruthless but successful businesswoman who cares only about money. The film seems to have several references to Goddess Sita and her story arcs with Ram and Ravan, a hint of which we saw in the trailer too.

Bellamkonda Srinivas plays a happy-go-lucky, carefree guy who displays almost superhuman strength. Sonu Sood is the quintessential Tollywood villain, who might be the “Ravan” of this film. He is seen constantly vying for Sita and her money.

Kajal had recently said that the female-centric thriller provided her with a good scope for performance. The film marks her third collaboration with director Teja and her second film with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. She had previously shared screen space with him in the box office dud Kavacham.

Apart from Sita, Kajal is also awaiting the release of the Jayam Ravi-starrer Comali and Paris Paris, the official Tamil remake of the hit Bollywood film Queen. She has also been roped in as the leading lady of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.