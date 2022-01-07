Sir first look poster: Is Dhanush’s maiden Telugu film a period drama?

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Sir have released the first look poster, featuring Dhanush. The poster shares the side-angle of the star, who is staring at a mob in the backdrop. The poster only reveals that the regular shooting of the film has begun.

However, if you look closer, you may notice that Dhanush’s tailored trousers and short sleeves folded at the biceps tell a different story. The fashion sense of the character doesn’t belong to 2022. The getup reminds us of Kamal Haasan’s fashion choices in movies like Nayakan and Hey Ram. More recently Nani had sported a similar costume in his period portions of Shyam Singha Roy.

Is director Venky Atluri making a period drama? Well, we have to wait for more information before we can conclude.

Sir will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu film industry. And it stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Sir is being bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas’ Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas. The movie’s crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, who earlier shot movies like Soodhu Kavvum, Sethupathi, Thegidi, Mr.Local and Maara, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and composer GV Prakash Kumar.

Sir will also be simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vaathi. Dhanush was last seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re. While the film received mixed reviews, Dhanush’s performance received a unanimous thumbs up from critics and the audience.