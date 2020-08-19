Sunitha: Was tested positive for Covid-19, but now I am safe and healthy

Singer Sunitha was under home quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Sunitha Upadrasta/Instagram)

Singer Sunitha on Wednesday revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus. She posted a video on Facebook to give fans an update about her health.

Thanking fans and colleagues for their concern, Sunitha said, “I am getting lots of phone calls, messages from friends, family, colleagues and media enquiring about my health. Thank you so much for the concern you have. I have an update for you. Yes, sometime back, I was tested positive for Covid-19.”

Talking about her Covid-19 symptoms, Sunitha shared, “I went for a shoot recently where I had a minor headache. Thank god, I did not ignore it and got myself tested. Unfortunately, I tested positive. It all started with a very mild symptom. In regular life, we would have ignored it. We would not treat it as a symptom.”

The “Neeli Neeli Aakasham” singer added, “At present, I am completely out of it. I am doing extremely good. I was in touch with the doctors. Took every precaution and was under isolation. Now, I am safe.”

The 52-year-old singer also said she is more worried about SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is at present being treated Covid-19 in Chennai’s MGM Healthcare.

Also read | Chiranjeevi on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Happy to learn that he is getting better | SP Charan on SPB’s health: He continues to be on the ventilator

“I am more worried about SP Balasubrahmanyam garu’s health. My entire family and I have been silently praying for his speedy recovery. Let’s all pray for his recovery. Thank you all and please take care,” the vocalist concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd