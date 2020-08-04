Singer Smita tests positive for COVID-19

Smita and her husband Shashank are ‘mostly asymptomatic’. (Photo: Twitter/smitapop) Smita and her husband Shashank are ‘mostly asymptomatic’. (Photo: Twitter/smitapop)

Popular Telugu singer Smita and her husband Shashank have tested positive for COVID-19. Smita also revealed that they are ‘mostly asymptomatic’. She announced the news on Twitter.

Smita tweeted, “Mad mad day yesterday. Had some body pains which I thought was due to heavy workout but got tested to be on safe side. Shashank & I tested covid positive. Mostly asymptomatic. Waiting to kick Covid out, donate plasma & chill. We Stayed Home Stayed Safe but Covid came home.”

— Smita (@smitapop) August 4, 2020

Smita kicked off her singing career with the Hai Rabba album in 2000. Some of her popular songs include “Evaraina chusuntara”, “Zara Zara”, “Mahi Ve” and “Baaha Kilikki”.

