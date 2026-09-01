‘Felt like I came home’: Kaala Bhairava on relationship with Kaavya Kalyanram

Music composer MM Keeravaani’s son, singer Kaala Bhairava has found love in actor Kaavya Kalyanram. The couple recently made their relationship official by sharing a set of cute pictures on their Instagram accounts. In the post, Kaala described falling in love with Kaavya as returning to a home he never knew existed.

“Spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don’t want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many, many more like this… For the most part, I couldn’t name that feeling. I couldn’t. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of ‘home,'” the singer captioned the post.