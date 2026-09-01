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‘Felt like I came home’: Kaala Bhairava on relationship with Kaavya Kalyanram
Singer Kaala Bhairava and actor Kaavya Kalyanram have finally made their relationship official via their respective Instagram accounts.
Music composer MM Keeravaani’s son, singer Kaala Bhairava has found love in actor Kaavya Kalyanram. The couple recently made their relationship official by sharing a set of cute pictures on their Instagram accounts. In the post, Kaala described falling in love with Kaavya as returning to a home he never knew existed.
“Spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don’t want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many, many more like this… For the most part, I couldn’t name that feeling. I couldn’t. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of ‘home,'” the singer captioned the post.
Excited about sharing an entire lifetime with Kaavya, he added, “When I first met you, I didn’t meet a new person. It was like – I came home and never left it since. Excited to share this now with everyone, that we both have a lifetime of being home together!”
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Actor Kaavya Kalyanram also shared a series of cosy photographs on Instagram and professed her love for Bhairava to the entire world. She wrote, “Life update: I found My Yellow Paper Daisy. Some people come into our lives and make us feel like we are God’s favourite child! And when the right person walks in, rose-tinted glasses are not such a bad thing. Thank you for lighting up my most mundane days and making me feel like the luckiest girl ever. Here’s to many, many more years of you knowing that I want that Diet Coke even after I said No! (sic)”
Check out her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Namrata Shirodkar, Niharika Konidela and many other industry friends took to the comments section of Kaavya’s post to shower love on the new couple.
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