‘Felt like I came home’: Kaala Bhairava on relationship with Kaavya Kalyanram

Singer Kaala Bhairava and actor Kaavya Kalyanram have finally made their relationship official via their respective Instagram accounts.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiSep 1, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Kaala Bhairava, Kaavya KalyanramKaala Bhairava and Kaavya Kalyanram make their relationship official. (Photos: Kaala, Kaavya/Instagram)
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Music composer MM Keeravaani’s son, singer Kaala Bhairava has found love in actor Kaavya Kalyanram. The couple recently made their relationship official by sharing a set of cute pictures on their Instagram accounts. In the post, Kaala described falling in love with Kaavya as returning to a home he never knew existed.

“Spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don’t want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many, many more like this… For the most part, I couldn’t name that feeling. I couldn’t. But somewhere along our journey, I finally realised what it was. The feeling. It was the feeling of ‘home,'” the singer captioned the post.

Excited about sharing an entire lifetime with Kaavya, he added, “When I first met you, I didn’t meet a new person. It was like – I came home and never left it since. Excited to share this now with everyone, that we both have a lifetime of being home together!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7)

Also Read: Rana Daggubati ‘loves’ wife Miheeka Bajaj’s busy schedule: ‘She has zen-like energy’

Actor Kaavya Kalyanram also shared a series of cosy photographs on Instagram and professed her love for Bhairava to the entire world. She wrote, “Life update: I found My Yellow Paper Daisy. Some people come into our lives and make us feel like we are God’s favourite child! And when the right person walks in, rose-tinted glasses are not such a bad thing. Thank you for lighting up my most mundane days and making me feel like the luckiest girl ever. Here’s to many, many more years of you knowing that I want that Diet Coke even after I said No! (sic)”

Check out her post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kavya Kalyanram (@kavya_kalyanram)

Namrata Shirodkar, Niharika Konidela and many other industry friends took to the comments section of Kaavya’s post to shower love on the new couple.

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