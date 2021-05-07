Veteran singer G Anand passes away due to Covid-19, Chiranjeevi leads industry in paying tributes

Telugu playback singer G Anand died on Thursday evening due to Covid-19 at the age of 67. He hailed from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and made his singing debut in 1976 with the America Ammayi movie. In the film, he voiced the hit song “Oka Venuvu Vinipinchenu.”

His other superhits include songs such as “Vithala Vithala Panduranga Vithala” and “Dikkulu Chudaku Ramayya”. He also sang for Krishna-starred Pandanti Kapuram and Chiranjeevi’s Pranam Khareedu movies. As a music director, his credits include Gandhinagar Rendava Veedhi, Swathanthryaniki Oopiri Poyyandi, and Rangavalli.



G Anand established a musical troupe named Swaramadhuri, which has performed across the world.

He sang “Yeliyallo Yeliyallo” in Chiranjeevi’s first film Pranam Khareedu. In his tribute for G Anand, Chiranjeevi in a statement, said, “I am shocked to learn about the demise of Shri G Anand due to Covid-19. I have danced for the first time on the big screen for a song sung by him, and it has established an unconditional bond with him. His demise is a sad thing that stays with me for a long time. My condolences to his family.”