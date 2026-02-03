From India’s first time-travel epic to SSR61: How the 94-year-old filmmaker is set to disrupt cinema again

The announcement of SSR61, produced by Nag Ashwin, has redirected attention to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, a director whose innovative filmmaking left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. At 94 years old, Singeetam’s return to direction after over a decade marks one of the most remarkable comebacks in Indian cinema history. Known for his versatility and intellectual approach, Singeetam’s work continues to inspire contemporary filmmakers.

Singeetam distinguished himself by refusing to adhere to single genres or industry conventions. During an era when Telugu mainstream cinema often followed predictable patterns, he pursued experimentation and creative risk-taking.

Aditya 369 (1991) stands as one of his most celebrated Telugu works, widely recognized as India’s first mainstream time-travel film. The film merged science fiction with historical narratives, introducing audiences to speculative concepts while maintaining emotional depth and narrative coherence. Its cult following demonstrates how Singeetam respected audience intelligence well before such approaches became common.