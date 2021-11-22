Simbu: The Loop is a different movie but it will connect with the audience

Tamil actor Silmbarasan aka Simbu is gearing up for the release of his latest film Maanaadu, which deals with the concept of time loop. The Venkat Prabhu directorial will release in Telugu with the title The Loop. Besides Simbu, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 25.

Ahead of the film’s release, Simbu interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Excerpts from the interaction:

Tell us what intrigued you to greenlit the project.

The Loop is a science-fiction movie which is a different attempt for me. The plot of the film revolves around a political gathering (Maanaadu). It is also about how a common man gets into a time loop and faces troubles in a political situation. The film shows how he comes out of it. Apart from that, director Venkat Prabhu is a friend. So, I felt like this movie would be the perfect fit for both of us.

The concept of time loop is new to the audience here. Didn’t you feel it is risky to do the film?

I always wanted to release Maanaadu in Telugu. Because my Manmadha was supposed to be remade in Telugu, and at that time, we had no plans of dubbing it into Telugu. But, nobody had shown interest back then to remake it. Later, we dubbed and released it, and the film became a super hit. Telugu audience respect and encourage when you attempt new concepts. The Loop might be a different movie, but it has the potential to connect with the audience. To make everybody understand it, we have made the film very simple, and that’s why we set the concept against a political backdrop.

How did you prepare for the film?

I didn’t do any specific work. I had put on a lot of weight for a movie. After that, I was going through a bad phase. So, in that state of mind, I just left everything behind. Later, I realized that I should become strong mentally, physically and spiritually as well. Then I lost almost 27 kgs.

How was it working with SJ Suryah?

Suryah has done a fantastic job in the movie. His character has more scope than the protagonist, and the script demanded an actor like him. You will realize it once you watch the film. His character is very eccentric.

You were in tears during Maanaadu’s pre-release event.

We faced a lot of problems bringing this movie to the audience. I didn’t want to cry, but it was our three years of struggle. Since it is a movie with a political backdrop, the producer faced some troubles. It got shelved in the beginning, and again we restarted the film. During the film’s shoot, we went through a lot. So there were a lot of emotional stuff.

When can we expect a Telugu movie from you?

Now the market is getting wider and people are watching movies from all languages. I will try to do a Telugu film soon.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I am doing a film titled Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu with director Gautham Vasudev Menon. I have Pathu Thala and Corona Kumar in the pipeline.