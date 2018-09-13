SIIMA 2018: Baahubali 2 makers, Shriya Saran and others arrive in Dubai

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 4:09:49 pm
Celebrities down south are currently gearing up for South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry. This year, SIIMA will take place in Dubai and celebs have started to descend on the city for the awards gala.
This year, films like Mersal, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Vikram Vedha have grabbed maximum nominations. Apart from the exciting nominations, fans will get to see dance performances of their favourite actors.
SIIMA will be held on September 14 and 15.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd