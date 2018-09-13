SIIMA 2018: Baahubali 2 makers, Shriya Saran and others arrive in Dubai

Celebrities arrives SIIMA 2018. Celebrities arrives SIIMA 2018.

Celebrities down south are currently gearing up for South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), which rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the south Indian film industry. This year, SIIMA will take place in Dubai and celebs have started to descend on the city for the awards gala.

This year, films like Mersal, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Vikram Vedha have grabbed maximum nominations. Apart from the exciting nominations, fans will get to see dance performances of their favourite actors.

Shriya Saran clicked as she arrives for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Shriya Saran clicked as she arrives for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Antony Varghese spotted at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Antony Varghese spotted at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagada snapped as he arrives for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagada snapped as he arrives for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Legendary singer MM Keeravani in Dubai for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Legendary singer MM Keeravani in Dubai for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Baahubali singer Kaala Bhairava posed at SIIMA for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Baahubali singer Kaala Bhairava posed at SIIMA for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Pranita Subash made the most of her time at the Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Pranita Subash made the most of her time at the Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Sathish spotted at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Sathish spotted at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Nikki Galrani posed for shutterbugs at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Nikki Galrani posed for shutterbugs at Dubai airport. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Pragya Jaiswal was all smiles as she arrived for SIIMA. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Pragya Jaiswal was all smiles as she arrived for SIIMA. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

Baahubali trio Shobu Yarlagada, MM Keeravani and Kaala Bhairava arrive for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter) Baahubali trio Shobu Yarlagada, MM Keeravani and Kaala Bhairava arrive for SIIMA 2018. (Photo credit: SIIMA/Twitter)

SIIMA will be held on September 14 and 15.

