Siddharth to make Telugu comeback with Maha Samudram

Siddharth's last Telugu outing was a cameo appearance in Baadshah. (Photo: Siddharth/Instagram)

Actor Siddharth will soon join the cast of upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram, which features Sharwanand in the lead role. The movie is written and directed by Ajay Bhupati of RX 100 fame and is bankrolled by Sunkara Ramabrahmam of AK Entertainments.

Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth’s comeback to Telugu movies after a gap of seven years. His last Telugu outing was Baadshah.

After making his debut as a lead actor with director Shankar’s Tamil movie Boys in 2003, Siddharth went on to make it big in the Telugu industry. With blockbusters like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and Bommarillu to name a few, Siddharth was among the most sought-after stars in Tollywood in the 2000s. Billed as a romantic action drama, Maha Samudram will be a homecoming of sorts for Siddharth.

Siddharth was last year seen in Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam. He also played a key role in the Netflix dystopian drama Leila. He was shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, before the production was halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

