Siddharth says tweet on ‘cheaters’ not related to Samantha: ‘I only talk about my life…’

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation had come as a shock to their fans, but amid the news of their estrangement, actor Siddharth’s tweet also grabbed attention. Siddharth and Samantha were rumoured to be dating each other at one point. When Samantha posted a note announcing her separation, Siddharth tweeted around the same time, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school. ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?,” which his fans related to the former’s tweet.

Recently in an interview, Siddharth opened up on his tweet and clarified that it had nothing to do with anyone. He said that if people are associating it to someone or themselves “that’s your problem.”

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… “Cheaters never prosper.” What’s yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

In an interview with NTV, Siddharth was asked about his tweet. The interviewer said the tweet came ‘out of nowhere.’ In response to which, Siddharth questioned that he has been tweeting regularly but how none of his other tweets were misconstrued.

“Why will it come out of nowhere, sir? I have been tweeting for 12 years now. One day, if I say that stray dogs are barking outside my house and if people come and ask me, ‘Are you calling me a dog?’, what can I do? I am talking about actual dogs,” Siddharth said in Telugu. When asked if he intended to take a jibe at Samantha, he said, “Please, I only talk about my life. There is no relation to anything else. If you are associating it with something that it has no relation to, that’s your problem.”

He even explained that cheating is a theme of his upcoming Telugu film Mahasamudram, which brought back a lesson his teacher taught him. “If every cheater in the world randomly comes and asks me if this tweet is about them, what should I do?” he asked.

Recently, Samantha posted a note addressing all the rumours going around amid the hardships in her personal life.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me,” Samantha said in her latest statement.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, a few days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.