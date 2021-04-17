On Siddharth’s birthday, his five must-watch romantic films: From Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana to Oh My Friend

In the past few years, Siddharth has been experimenting with his roles, with Leila, Aval, Jigarthanda and others being the prime examples. At the beginning of his career in the Telugu film industry, however, the actor won hearts with his romantic films. On his 42nd birthday, we list five of his must-watch romantic films.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Siddharth made his Telugu debut with Prabhudeva directorial Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. The film is a story of an NRI who falls in love with a simple village girl and is ready to go to any extent to prove his love. The film tries to question the class difference through a romantic plot.

The film saw Siddharth playing the character of Santosh while Trisha played his love interest Siri. Prakash Raj played Siddharth’s father while late actor Srihari played Trisha’s brother.

The 2005 release marked Siddharth’s first blockbuster. In fact, it’s still a popular watch among the television audience. Siddharth’s portrayal of Santosh received a heap of praises, and with the film’s success, he instantly the became next big face of Tollywood.

Bommarillu

The year 2006 was a great time for Siddharth. The audience saw him delivering back-to-back hits – Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu. While in one he was trying to bring about a revolution, in the other, he was this regular guy trying to live his life in his father’s world.

In Bommarillu, the actor played the character of Siddhu aka Siddharth, an obedient son who feels suffocated at home because of his overprotective father. He finds solace in Hasini, a happy-go-lucky girl who speaks her mind. The story revolves around how Siddharth tries to get married to a girl of his choice and how his relationship with his father streamlines. The film got appreciation not only for Siddharth’s role but also for the way Genelia Deshmukh played Hasini on screen. Even today, the dialogues of the film are popular among the audiences. In fact, the Telugu audience continuous to refer to Genelia as Hasini. The film also marked Siddharth’s debut as a singer. He sang the “Appudo Ippudo” song in the film.

On August 6 last year, Bommarillu completed 14 years of release. On the occasion, Siddharth and Genelia had a virtual reunion, which was a treat for their fans.

Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam

Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam is yet another sweet romantic drama film, which released in 2007. So far, Siddharth had played the role of a lover boy with aplomb, but in this film, he had to prove or rather find out the meaning of relationships. Starring Siddharth with Tamannaah Bhatia, the story of the film revolves around their respective characters – Siddharth and Geeta. Siddharth plays a Casanova but soon he falls in love with Geeta, who is very close to her father and refuses to get married until her father approves of Siddharth. Geeta’s father (Nassar) asks Siddharth to get his separated parents – Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj – together. The rest of the story is about Siddharth’s trials to get his family together and how he finally gets married to Geeta.

Oye

If the one you love had only a few days to live, what you’d do? The 2009 film Oye asks this tough question and is guaranteed to leave you teary-eyed. The story is about Uday (Siddharth) who falls in love with Sandhya (Shamili). Uday, a rich businessman, becomes a tenant in Shamili’s house to win her over. However, he discovers that she has breast cancer. So, in their last days together, he does everything to make every minute of her life count. The film was yet another take on true love never dies but failed to light the box office on fire.

Oh my friend

Unlike other romantic films, the 2011 release Oh My Friend was very refreshing. The film, while a romantic drama at heart, broke the cliched notion that men and women can’t be just friends. In the film, Siddharth and Shruti Haasan are friends who have grown up together. Their characters – Chandu and Siri – are inseparable. However, things turn sour when their lovers misunderstand their bond. So, the story revolves around how Chandu and Siri make the society, their parents and their significant others believe that they can only be friends and yet an integral part of each other’s life.

On the work front, Siddharth has Maha Samudram, Navarasa and Indian 2 to his credit. Maha Samudram marks his comeback to Telugu films after a long time.