Shyam Singha Roy trailer: Nani stars in a love story of a revolutionary

In the trailer of Shyam Singha Roy, we see a poster of Kamal Haasan’s Aakali Rajyam, a film that discussed social disparity and the atmosphere of indecency. Instead of Aakali Rajyam, a poster of Enakkul Oruvan would have been more apt. In the 1984 movie, Kamal Haasan plays a man who has memories of his past life, identifies his killers and seeks justice. Going by the trailer, this seems like the plot of Shyam Singha Roy as well.

The trailer introduces us to a young man called Vasu, played by Nani. Maybe inspired by many techie-turned-filmmaker stories, Vasu says he has quit his software company job to pursue his passion for cinema. Equipped with a tripod, a camera, fire in his heart and two sidekicks, Vasu sets out to make his first feature film on a shoestring budget. However, his life seems to take a different turn after receiving a blow to the back of his head. He suddenly remembers his past life, where he goes by the name Shyam Singha Roy.

But, unlike Vasu, Shyam Singha Roy is not a product of capitalism. He seems to come from a different era and believes in things that Vasu can’t even comprehend. Shyam seems to be a writer who believes in social revolution. The film also seems to reflect on religious dogmatism. At the heart of this revolutionary tale is a love story of star-crossed lovers.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame and it is written by Janga Satyadev. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma, among others.

Shyam Singha Roy is set to open in cinemas on December 24.