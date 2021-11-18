Shyam Singha Roy teaser: Nani turns messiah, saves the downtrodden from a corrupt system

The teaser of Shyam Singha Roy, starring Nani, dropped on Thursday. While the teaser’s Tamil version was shared by Siva Karthikeyan, Rakshit Shetty and Nazriya Nazim posted the Kannada and Malayalam versions on social media, respectively.

“Happy to release my dear friend Natural Star @NameisNani’s #ShyamSinghaRoy Tamil teaser. Looks great. Best wishes to entire team for the huge success,” Siva Karthikeyan tweeted.

Rakshit Shetty complimented the grandeur of the visuals. He wrote: “The visuals are a treat to watch, beautifully complementing the majestic canvas! Nani looks stunning as always! The teaser piques curiosity, eagerly waiting for the trailer. Sending my best wishes to the entire team of #ShyamSinghaRoy.”

Shyam Singha Roy teaser sees Nani in two different avatars from two different timelines. While one character lives in the present-day scenario, the titular character is from Kolkata, in another era. However, the teaser does not expand on the connection between these two characters. While it appears to be a reincarnation drama, it also seems to have elements of an investigative thriller.

Going by the teaser, it is evident that Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy, who is a celebrated and resilient author, becomes a messiah to uplift and save the lives of the downtrodden from a system that is corrupted by goons. The 105-second long video also promises a grand periodic canvas of Kolkata, combined with Nani’s acting skills. At the end of the teaser, the makers reiterated that the film is all set to hit the screens on 24th December.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame, Shyam Singha Roy also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam in other prominent characters.

Bankrolled by Venkat S Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, the movie has music by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography by Sanu John Varghese.