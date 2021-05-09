Shyam Singha Roy: Sai Pallavi looks fierce in first look of film, Nani shares a special message for the actor

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy shared Sai Pallavi's first look from the film on her birthday. (Photo: Nani/Twitter)

Actor Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday today. Wishing her on her birthday, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy shared her first look from the film. The poster features Sai Pallavi in a never-seen-before avatar. She is fierce, graceful and yet has a slight representation of anger on her face. The makers introduced her as someone from the “Holy ghats of Devi Maatha.” While they kept mum on the details, we cannot wait to see what she brings on the screen this time.

Sai Pallavi’s co-star Nani also shared the poster wishing her on her birthday. He called Sai Pallavi’s character as Shyam Singha Roy’s love interesting. “His heart. Happy birthday Chinna gaaru,” Nani wrote referring to her role in his 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi.

Earlier this year, the makers shared first look of Nani from the film. The first look suggested that the film is a period drama and is set in Kolkata and Nani’s character is styled accordingly. We can also see that a woman is hugging him from behind but we don’t see her face.

Shyam Singha Roy is helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan. The film marks his second outing as a director after Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala in 2018. This film has been conceptualised and written by Janga Satyadev. Apart from Sai Pallavi and Nani, the film also stars Krithi Shetty who made her debut with Uppena this year.

Sai Pallavi also has Viraata Parvam with Rana Daggubati and Love Story with Naga Chaitanya up for release.