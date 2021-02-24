Shyam Singha Roy: Nani delivers a birthday gift to fans, debut first look as a Bengali man

The first look poster of Nani’s upcoming film, Shyam Singha Roy, was unveiled on Wednesday, coinciding with his 37th birthday. The star seems to play the role of a Bengali man in the Telugu film, which is helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan. This film has been conceptualised and written by Janga Satyadev.

The first look suggests that the film is a period drama and is set in Kolkata and Nani’s character is styled accordingly. We can also see that a woman is hugging him from behind but we don’t see her face.

The industry buzz is that Nani had so much conviction in this project that he went out of his way to ensure that this film becomes a reality. Earlier, Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment was supposed to bankroll the project. However, the production company reportedly had reservations about the film’s high-budget. The actor then brought in Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment.

Shyam Singha Roy was originally planned for a Christmas release last year. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film only went on the floors in December 2020.

Shyam Singha Roy is Rahul Sankrityan’s second directorial outing after his debut with Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwala in 2018. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame, and Madonna Sebastian. It is said that Nani will be seen in a double role.

Nani is currently waiting for the release of Tuck Jagadish, which is due in cinemas on April 23.