Shyam Singha Roy, Akhanda available for streaming from this date

Owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases, many filmmakers were compelled to postpone the theatrical release of their films indefinitely. OTT platforms have stepped up again to fill the void, just as they had done during the coronavirus lockdown. After a successful theatrical haul, two recent Telugu hits, Shyam Singha Roy and Akhanda will be available on Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar, soon.

Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is all set to be available for streaming on Netflix from 21st January. The film’s production house Niharika Entertainment on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “SHYAM & ROSIE are ready to make you fall in love again. Natural star @NameisNani’s BLOCK BUSTER CLASSIC #ShyamSinghaRoy streaming from tomorrow on @NetflixIndia.”

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie sees Nani in the title role. It chronicles the romance of Shyam Singha Roy’s, with a reincarnation twist. While the film stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as female leads, the production was appreciated by the critics and audience alike for its periodic setup and grandeur in production design.

Akhanda

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s (NBK) latest film Akhanda completed 50 days of theatrical run, and promises to recreate the same magic on the OTT platform as well. The actioner is scheduled to be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 21st January, 6 pm onwards.

Akhanda marked the third collaboration of director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna after Simha and Legend. The Miryala Ravinder Reddy’s production sees the Nandamuri actor in an aghora avatar. Released in December, the film emerged as the highest box office grosser in NBK’s career and revived the single screen theatre business in the mass pockets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.