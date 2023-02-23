scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Shruti Haasan wraps up Salaar: ‘Truly felt like family by the end of it’

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale films.

Shruti HaasanShruti Haasan has finished shooting Salaar. (Photo: Instagram/shrutihaasan)
Actor Shruti Haasan has finished shooting her portion in upcoming film Salaar. Shruti on Thursday took to Instagram to expresses her gratitude towards the team of the Prabhas starrer for making it such a wonderful experience for her.

The actor shared a photo from the sets and wrote, ”AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you .. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it so grateful #seeyouatthemovies.”

Shruti Haasan plays Aadya in Salaar, which marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Also Read |Shruti Haasan opens up on Salaar, working with Prashanth Neel: ‘My role is pivotal to the story’

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Shruti had said, “Salaar is a large and exciting project and I’m super happy to be a part of it people can expect all of the amazing layers that Prashanth Neel always brings to his films and my role is pivotal to the story and that’s all I can say really.”

Besides Salaar, Shruti Haasan has the Hollywood project titled The Eye in her kitty.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:58 IST
