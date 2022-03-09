Shruti Haasan to star opposite Chiranjeevi in Mega154: ‘You bring woman power…’

Actress Shruti Haasan is set to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in Mega154. Welcoming her on board, the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote on social media, “What better day than #WomensDay to announce the big news! Welcoming #Mega154 Maguva, the gorgeous & talented @shrutihaasan on board for #Mega154.”

Mega154 marks Shruti’s second collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers after NBK107, an actioner starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, and her first movie with Chiranjeevi. Chiru was also delighted to have her among the cast of his new project. He tweeted, “On this Women’s Day, delighted to Welcome you on board @shrutihaasan. You bring Woman Power to #Mega154.”

Billed to be an action entertainer with commercial elements, the film is currently in the initial stage of production. KS Ravindra is the director of the project. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film in association with GK Mohan.

Mega154 will have music by Devi Sri Prasad, and Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor, and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay for the movie.