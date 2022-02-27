Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is “on the mend” after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

“Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)” she wrote in note.

Shruti was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series, Bestseller. Her upcoming projects include Salaar with Prabhas. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti’s Kannada film debut.

The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni’s film.