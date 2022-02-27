scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: February 27, 2022 4:42:16 pm
Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19Shruti Haasan has tested positive for Covid. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is “on the mend” after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

Also read |Bestseller review: Astonishingly inept Amazon show is one of the worst originals Indian streaming has ever produced

“Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)” she wrote in note.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series, Bestseller. Her upcoming projects include Salaar with Prabhas. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti’s Kannada film debut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni’s film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, 13 celebrity photos
Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement