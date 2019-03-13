Shruti Haasan in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

Speculations are abuzz that Shruti Haasan could be roped in for an important role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Sources close to the film unit says the makers are in talks with the actor, and she’s yet to sign on the dotted line.

For the past two years, Shruti didn’t have any release and we saw her last on the big screen in Srimanthudu (2016). As for now, she’s occupied with her concerts and television show Hello Sago. Even if she agrees to come on board for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she won’t be paired opposite Chiranjeevi. The source adds, “Telugu cinema is always close to Shruti, and she has given fantastic films there. So, there are high possibilities of her considering the offer.”

Shruti was supposed to do Sundar C’s ambitious project, Sangamithra, but eventually the offer went to Disha Patani.

Recent reports suggest that Shruti has been finalised to play the female lead in a film directed by SP Jananathan of Peranmai-fame, starring Vijay Sethupathi. But the status of this untitled film is still unknown.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on freedom fighter Narasimha Rao from Uyyalawada, Kurnool. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal, Tamannaah and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.