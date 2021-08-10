Shruti Haasan: It’s been so amazing working on Salaar

August 10, 2021 1:08:50 pm
The shooting of the much-anticipated actioner Salaar is currently underway in Hyderabad. Shruti on Monday took a small break from the shoot to share a photo of herself and director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar.
“I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile. It’s been so amazing working on #salaar – the best of the best,” the actor captioned the image on Instagram.
Salaar marks the first collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.
Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Salaar is set for a worldwide release on April 14, 2022.
On the work front, Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres soon. Apart from Salaar, Shruri Haasan has Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.
