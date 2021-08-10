scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Shruti Haasan: It’s been so amazing working on Salaar

Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, will release on April 14, 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 10, 2021 1:08:50 pm
Prashanth Neel and Shruti HaasanPrashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan on the sets of Salaar. (Photo: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

The shooting of the much-anticipated actioner Salaar is currently underway in Hyderabad. Shruti on Monday took a small break from the shoot to share a photo of herself and director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar.

“I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile. It’s been so amazing working on #salaar – the best of the best,” the actor captioned the image on Instagram.

Salaar marks the first collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Salaar is set for a worldwide release on April 14, 2022.

On the work front, Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres soon. Apart from Salaar, Shruri Haasan has Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
