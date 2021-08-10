Shruti Haasan: It’s been so amazing working on Salaar

Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan on the sets of Salaar. (Photo: shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

The shooting of the much-anticipated actioner Salaar is currently underway in Hyderabad. Shruti on Monday took a small break from the shoot to share a photo of herself and director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar.

“I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile. It’s been so amazing working on #salaar – the best of the best,” the actor captioned the image on Instagram.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan on Salaar star Prabhas: He is super chill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Salaar marks the first collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Salaar is set for a worldwide release on April 14, 2022.

On the work front, Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit theatres soon. Apart from Salaar, Shruri Haasan has Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.