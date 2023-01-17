Shruti Haasan: ‘Salaar is genuinely one of the nicest, no-nonsense films I have been part of’

After 2017, Shruti Haasan took a break from acting and was busy with her stint as a singer in Europe. After a gap of three years, she made a comeback, and she is back on track. She was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s latest film Waltair Veerayya, which has been declared a box officer success. And, now, Shruti is already busy with Salaar. Starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Salaar, according to Shruti, is one of the most no-nonsense films in her career.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Shruti Haasan opened up about Salaar, which has already gone on floors. She told the website, “Salaar is genuinely one of the nicest, no-nonsense, good-energy films I have been part of. I am so happy that one of my biggest projects is also one of my nicest experiences.” Heaping praise on Prashanth Neel, the actress added, “He is really big on creating worlds that are immersive, persuasive, and timeless at the same time. His characters are also well-written, they all play a role in moving the story forward. He is extremely relaxed and progressive in the way he treats people and is very comfortable to work with.”

Salaar is touted to be a dystopian film and Prashanth Neels is trying to create an entirely new world for the film. Recently, the makers unveiled a BTS video, which gave a glimpse into how the crew is automobiles and wheels for the film. Also, starring Prithviraj, Salaar is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Shruti has also bagged a Greek-British production called The Eye. Set in the 1980s, the film is a dark psychological thriller. “There is no token feminism here. We did extensive rehearsals and workshops before going on floors, and we finished the shoot in a tight schedule of 35 days where I did not have so much as a fifteen-minute breather between shots,” Shruti told the website.