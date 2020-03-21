Shruti Haasan roped in for Vakeel Saab?

Shruti Haasan’s presence in Vakeel Saab marks her third collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram) Shruti Haasan’s presence in Vakeel Saab marks her third collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Actress Shruti Haasan, who is back in Tollywood with Ravi Teja’s Krack, has been roped in to play an extended cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. However, an official announcement is awaited. When Indianexpress.com approached a source for the same, they neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Shruti Haasan’s presence in Vakeel Saab marks her third collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier, she was paired with Pawan in Gabbar Singh and Katamaraidu which were the adaptations of superhits Babangg and Veeram respectively. Interestingly, Vakeel Saab is also an official remake of critically acclaimed Bollywood hit Pink.

Jointly produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab has Thaman on board for music rendition and Sriram Venu is the director. WIth Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in other major roles, the film has already completed 50 percentage of its shoot.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film’s shoot was halted temporarily. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced the makers of Vakeel Saab to postpone its release date. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on May 15.

On the work front, while Shruti Haasan is busy with Krack, Pawan Kalyan has a yet-to-be-titled period drama to finish under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi.

