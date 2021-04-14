Shruti Haasan on Salaar star Prabhas: ‘He is super chill’

Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in Prabhas-starrer Salaar. (Photo: Twitter/hombalefilms)

Shruti Haasan, who scored two superhits in 2021 with Krack and Vakeel Saab, has the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar in her kitty. She plays the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. On Wednesday, she held a Q & A interactive session with her fans on Twitter and answered many questions, ranging from her school crush to her recent outing Vakeel Saab. Excerpts…

What is your favourite place in the world apart from home?

London, where I also have a home.

If you want to act with Siva Karthikeyan, what would be the film’s genre?

Maybe a romantic comedy.

Which actor do you admire the most?

Cate Blanchett.

The most friendly actor you have worked with?

So many of them. I’ve been very lucky.

Who is your crush in school days?

Hrithik Roshan and Leonardo DiCaprio.

How it feels like working with Prashanth Neel?

He is super clear-minded and calm.

Celebrity you dreamt of meeting from your childhood, and how was the moment when you met that celebrity?

Tori Amos is my favourite musician. I ran into her in London in a coffee shop, and I cried a little.

What is your favourite Hollywood movie?

The Godfather.

The best thing that happened to you recently?

I learned to fall in love with myself again.

Tell us about your working experience With Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in Premam?

It was such a lovely experience because he is the kindest person.

Your favourite web series, and which web series have you watched?

Peaky Blinders and The Crown.

Three little things in life that make you happy?

Truth, sleep, and hugs.

How was it working with Pawan Kalyan for the third time in Vakeel Saab?

Wonderful! It was lovely to work with him again for the third time.

One thing that you always have in your mind which you learned from Kamal Haasan?

Question yourself and never give up.

What was the amazing thing that happened to you during this Covid-19 situation?

I learned how to be patient and give up a false sense of control.

How does it feel to give back-to-back blockbusters Krack and Vakeel Saab in Telugu?

I feel super blessed to be a part of these projects that people have been able to enjoy.

What kind of movies would you like to do in the future?

Movies that challenge me and expand my horizons.

One word about Salaar and Prabhas?

He is super chill and lovely to work with.



What is the most memorable moment in your life?

When I first sang on stage in Singapore.