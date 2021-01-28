Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas’ Salaar

Salaar will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s 35th birthday, production house Hombale Films revealed that the actor has been roped in for its upcoming film Saalar.

“We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic),” tweeted Hombale Films tweeted on Thursday.

Prabhas also took to his Facebook page to wish his co-star. “Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar,” wrote Prabhas. Salaar will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti.

Earlier this month, Saalar was launched in Hyderabad amid a lot of fanfare. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after his Kannada crime drama KGF: Chapter 1 became a big hit in India.

Billed as an action drama, the filmmakers say Salaar will show Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.

“This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already,” Prabhas had said earlier.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the director’s 2018 crime period drama. The film has been slated to hit the screens this summer.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is shooting for director Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam. After completing the film, he will join the sets of Salaar.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Sankranti release Krack, in which she shared screen space with Ravi Teja. The film despite releasing under the shadow of the pandemic became a box office hit in the Telugu states.