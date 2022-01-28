Shruti Haasan is lost in her thoughts in first look poster of Salaar, Prabhas calls her ‘the energy ball’

On Shruti Haasan’s 36th birthday, actor Prabhas released her first look from the upcoming film Salaar. In the poster, it is revealed that Shruti’s character is called Aadya. She looks lost in her thoughts and her face has a certain calmness in the photo.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan , a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar.” Salaar marks the first collaboration of Shruti Haasan with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan had shared a picture with director Prashanth Neel and wrote about her experience of working on the film. She had written, “I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile. It’s been so amazing working on #salaar – the best of the best.” During a Q & A session with her fans on Twitter, she had said that Prabhas “is super chill and lovely to work with”.

While Shruti’s character in Salaar looks like someone who is calm and composed, Prabhas’ character wears an intense look and seems to have a taste for guns and violence. The tagline of Salaar reads, “The most violent men..called one man..the most violent!”

“This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film,” Prabhas had earlier said about the film.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Salaar is set for a worldwide release on April 14, 2022.

Apart from Salaar, Shruri Haasan has Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.