Shruti Haasan says she was tagged unlucky in the early days of her career: ‘They used to call me iron leg’

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. She made her silver screen debut as a child artiste in her father Kamal Haasan’s 2000 movie Hey Ram. Almost a decade later, she was seen as the female lead in the Bollywood film Luck. Since then, Shruti has acted in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

Talking about her early days in the film industry, the actor told Pinkvilla that no one thought she would fit into any female lead part because she did not have a “girl-next-door face”.

“They said your face is not like the face of a girl next door and she will never fit into any part. I remember being typecast definitely for glamorous roles,” Shruti Haasan stated. The actor added that she was even deemed unlucky in the Telugu film industry as she starred in two back-to-back movies which tanked at the box office.

“I remember during my first Telugu film, they used to call me iron leg and said she is really unlucky. The common factor between my first two films was the same hero,” Shruti said as she recalled that the first two Telugu movies she did featured the same male lead. However, everyone was quick to label her unlucky instead of looking at other reasons as to why the movie failed.

Shruti also spoke about the “ridiculous” pay parity that exists in the industry till date, adding that the difference in the amount the most successful female actor and most successful male actor gets is “ridiculous” and “unbelievable”.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Best Seller.