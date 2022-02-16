Shruti Haasan comments on her net worth, says she ‘died laughing’ after googling boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan had witty responses to the most googled questions about her. She responded to questions about herself, diet, boyfriend and even net worth in a new interview.

In an interview with Mashable India, Shruti was asked about her personal phone number, she gave a playful reply: “I have answered this before, my phone number is 100 (police helpline number).” When quizzed about her relationship status, she answered, Oh, come on! Don’t fake it. I know what the next question is: ‘Who is Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?’ Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating.”

About her net worth, she answered in the third person, “Shruti Haasan is still figuring it out but she knows that it needs to be more.”

Earlier, on Mandira Bedi’s Love, Live Laugh Show, Shruti had talked about her relationship with Santanu, and why she decided to be open about it. When Mandira asked if she wanted to hide the relationship with Shantanu, Shruti said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out. We don’t know but I think it’s important to respect your environment and the people in it.”