Shriya Saran reveals SS Rajamouli suffered asthma attack but continued to shoot RRR

Actress Shriya Saran played a brief role in RRR as Sarojini, the mother of young Alluri Sitarama Raju, who gets killed by the British army. The whole sequence played an incredible part in shaping the character and motive of Ram Charan’s character. Shriya revealed those portions were shot right after SS Rajamouli had an asthma attack.

Speaking to India Today, the actress said, “He worked really hard on this film (RRR). Even before shooting the part that we were shooting, he had an asthma attack, but it didn’t matter to him… It was beautifully shot and written…the part that I am in.” She added, “Amazing…the way he (Rajamouli) has written, the way he has directed it, he always has a larger-than-life vision, which is amazing!”

RRR is the second film of Shriya Saran with Rajamouli. She earlier acted in Chatrapathi (2005) alongside Prabhas. For a long time, it was rumoured that she is playing a part in Baahubali: The Conclusion, however, they turned out to be untrue. Nevertheless, she teamed up with Rajamouli in his very next film. The actress is currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2, which is doing well at the box office.

Meanwhile, RRR has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globes awards — Best non-English film and Best Original song (Nattu Nattu). The award ceremony will take place on January 11, and Telugu fans have already started the countdown for the big day.

RRR, which was released on March 25, 2022, is a periodical fiction, which was loosely based on the story of Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju. The film is the highest-grosser of this year. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.