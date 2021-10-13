Shriya Saran says her daughter Radha is 9 months old: ‘I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer’

Actor Shriya Saran introduced her daughter Radha to the world on October 11. The baby was born nine months ago. Her friends and fans were overjoyed with the announcement, but some were surprised by the announcement. The actor, who is usually very active on social media platforms, managed to keep her pregnancy and birth of the baby under wraps.

Shriya shared a video featuring herself and husband Andrei Koscheev happily playing with their daughter. The video also has a photo of Shriya in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the video, Shriya wrote, “Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Now, in an interview, the Shivaji actor revealed that her daughter is 9-month-old. “My baby is 9 months old and I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer. She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend,” she told E-Times.

“Radha was born in Barcelona. It’s a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family,” she said, adding that it was a normal delivery and her pregnancy period “went off smoothly.”

Shriya married Andrie in 2018. The actor currently has several projects in pipeline. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and another Telugu film titled Gamnam.