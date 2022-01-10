Shriya Saran shares adorable photos and videos of daughter Radha on her first birthday: ‘She has our heart permanently’

Actor Shriya Saran’s daughter Radha turned one-year-old on Monday. On the occasion, Shriya took to Instagram to share cute photos and videos of herself and her daughter. In her post, the Gamanam star thanked her family members and friends for their love and support in her “great journey”.

“And just like that she turned 1 today. Last year at 7:40 she arrived, she has our heart permanently…. Thank you mom dad and all my family for all your love. @dhrutidave for organising the best baby shower. And all out friends for your love help and advice. @natakoscheeva @neerjasaran @aartisaran15 @sshauryaa23 @dhrutidave it’s been a great journey. We need your blessings. Like @suparnamoitra_ said…. Don’t be scared shriya, @gaurrimalhotra today told me Radha has many god mothers, @riyaazamlani is convinced Radha looks like @andreikoscheev, @shikhab4u calls her mere sheer, @smireddy_14 you are yet to meet her…. I pray that she makes friends every where and gets love from the universe and luck and happiness becomes your best buddy,” her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev in 2018. In October 2021, Shriya announced through her social media handles that she and Andrei were blessed with a baby girl in early 2021.

On the work front, Shriya is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.